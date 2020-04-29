Some North Myrtle Beach business owners seeing slow financial growth

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some business owners in North Myrtle Beach are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, with customers starting to come in as some retail shops were given the green light to reopen.
Stores like Klig’s Kites in North Myrtle Beach have seen hard times because of COVID-19, but their business, along with others along Main Street, are starting to see a little foot traffic.
Over the past month, many business owners have experienced zero dollar days, like Simon Dadush. He and his family own 11 shops and several of them are on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.
While some of their businesses are considered essential, Dadush said some of the moneymaker shops had those zero dollar days.
It’s been just over a week since North Myrtle Beach reopened public beach accesses and while business isn’t what it typically would be this time of the year for many Grand Strand shops, business owners like Dadush are starting to see little glimmers of hope.
“Every store that was having zero days have all produced something that gives us something to look forward to," he said. "Immediately that day when the beaches opened, that day we immediately saw an increase just in traffic and revenue all around. I know me personally, and my father, we are very appreciative of North Myrtle Beach to allow that and to allow us to practice safe social distancing and show that we can demonstrate safe social distancing moving forward and try to get past this.”
For Klig’s Kites, they were able to stay open because they were selling masks. Now that some retail shops and public beach accesses reopened in North Myrtle, owner Richard Kligman said he’s seeing a little more in revenue.
Kligman said people have come in for kites because it’s a great activity to do while maintaining social distancing.
When it comes to overall revenue, with the lack of vacationers and more people staying at home, the money coming in isn’t as usual, but, Kligman is grateful to see just a little bit of help.
“With the hotels not being open, we’re not nearly where we should be but we’re surviving and that’s the key, survival," he said. “We want to be open, we want to keep our livelihood as best we can, but you have to be realistic.”
For Klig’s Kites, safety is huge and they’re asking customers to wear a mask if they come inside the store. They are also selling different types of masks as well.
