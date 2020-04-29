Short-term rentals taking extra safety precautions for visitors ahead of reopening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders will soon decide when short-term rental reservations can resume.
City council is expected to vote Thursday morning during an emergency meeting on whether to keep Friday, May 1 as the reopening date for short-term rentals, such as hotels, motels and vacation rentals.
Until then rental property owners and agencies are preparing to welcome visitors back to Myrtle Beach safely.
Rental agencies like Sea Star Realty said they’ve enhanced cleaning and hygiene standards in anticipation of reopening.
Scott, the owner of Myrtle Beach Oceanfront condos, has four condos along South Ocean Boulevard.
He said they’ve thoroughly cleaned the rooms multiple times. He's also put cleaning supplies in the rooms for visitors to use.
"From what I heard, they’re going to have certain restrictions on the rooms so the place isn’t going to be 100% May 1st,” Scott said. “It’s going to gradually move up and we’re going to see how it goes.”
But, are people still booking trips despite the coronavirus?
Tiffany Williamson, who lives in Ohio, plans to continue her family's annual trip to Myrtle Beach at the end of May.
She said she’s not too concerned with the spread of the virus, but trusts that resorts have thoroughly cleaned their properties.
“I’m not really worried about it myself and we are a healthy family so we don’t have any underlying sicknesses that would make our immune system more prone to getting it," Williamson said.
For Scott, he said some people have canceled their reservations for the year while others are looking to come as soon as next month.
"The income for most is a struggle at this time so that’s caused a lot of cancellations,” he said. “But, the people coming back are people who love Myrtle Beach.”
WMBF News will bring you details from the Myrtle Beach emergency meeting on-air and online.
