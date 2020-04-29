Sheriff’s office explains why some received text saying Hania Aguilar’s suspected killer is out of jail

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to know that the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl remains behind bars.
Some people received a text message alert from the North Carolina Statewide Automated Victim Assistance and Notification stating that Michael McLellan had been released from jail.
The sheriff’s office said that this is not true.
Officials explained that the system removed him because he had finished out a state prison term for an unrelated offense, which removed him from the state computer system.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said he is still being held in state prison for state keeping pending his charges in Hania Aguilar’s death.
McLellan is accused of kidnapping the teenager on Nov. 5, 2018 outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton. Her body was found a few weeks later, partially submerged in a muddy pit, according to an autopsy report.
He is charged with 10 felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, kidnapping and concealment of death.
