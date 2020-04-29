Robeson County deputies capture two suspects wanted for murder in Georgia

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two suspects wanted for murder out of Georgia were arrested Tuesday in Robeson County.
The sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals took Cody Rienks, 27, and Kelly Hill, 36, from Waycross, Georgia, into custody at a home on Tracy Sampson road, near Pembroke.
The two are charged with being fugitives of justice. Authorities said the charges are in relation to a murder that happened in Waycross on April 22.
Rienks and Hill are accused of taking the victim’s vehicle after the murder and driving off to Robeson County. According to authorities, Rienks is a former resident of Lumberton.
The victim’s vehicle was located and seized at the time of the arrest.
The homicide is being investigated by Ware County Sheriff’s Office.
Rienks and Hill will be held at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office until they are extradited to Georgia to face the murder charges.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.