Report: Multiple customers found inside Myrtle Beach bar violating governor’s orders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police busted a Myrtle Beach bar after they said they found multiple customers drinking inside, even though the governor’s order prohibits it.
Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Foster’s Cafe and Bar on North Kings Highway after a person in the community complained about the bar serving to the public.
When police arrived, they said they noticed multiple cars in the parking lot.
The officers “walked inside and multiple bar patrons were inside of the bar consuming open containers of alcohol,” according to the police report.
Police also noted that the customers were sitting close to one another at the bar and also at tables. They added that the bartender was serving the customers.
Officers met the owner of the bar, Donald Fonda Jr., and informed him of the executive order put in place by the governor, which prohibits dine-in service at bars and restaurants. They are only allowed to do delivery and take-out in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Fonda was arrested for violating the executive order and charged with ordinance/enforcement and remedies of regarding executive order.
A similar incident happened in Murrells Inlet about two weeks ago. Deputies said that bar customers were sneaking through the back door of Uncle Tito’s and drinking inside.
Deputies issued 10 citations to those inside the bar and the State Law Enforcement Division issued a violation for the bar.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.