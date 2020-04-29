Police: Man charged after waving gun in Conway hotel parking lot

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man was arrested in Conway after police said he was seen in the parking lot of a hotel waving a gun.
According to information from the city of Conway, officers responded to the hotel in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive on April 26.
When police arrived, they found the man, identified as 31-year-old Robert Chad Liquori, inside a vehicle. Officers said they found the gun under the driver’s seat and another gun laying in the rear passenger seat.
According to the release, officers also found a substance believed to be methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.
Liquori was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state he was released April 27 on a $15,000 bond.
