Police arrest man wanted for car break-ins in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for a series of car break-ins in the Market Common area is behind bars.
Police were searching for 27-year-old Jerrett Nelson Leary. They said they were able to identify him as a suspect after they said a home camera system captured him breaking into a vehicle in the 1400 block of Suncrest Drive in the Market Common District.
Detectives said they recognized Leary from previous car break-ins in the same area.
On Tuesday, a Myrtle Beach police officer was on his way home when he spotted Leary walking down Palmetto Point Boulevard. The officer notified the Horry County Police Department and they took Leary into custody without incident.
He was booked in the Myrtle Beach Jail and charged with four counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.
“Public safety is a shared responsibility, and we are asking everyone in our community to lock their doors, secure and bring your valuables inside,” Chief Prock said. “We encourage those who have been affected by Leary to contact our victim advocates at 843-918-1372 to voice their concerns about how these crimes affect our community.”
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for anyone in the Market Common area to check their video systems for additional evidence.
Anyone who has any information or wish to report other thefts, can call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.