One dead in Florence County after pick-up collides with semi-truck head-on
By WMBF News Staff | April 29, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 12:45 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck in Florence County.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on E. Campground Road, according to Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The semi-truck was traveling east on E. Campground Road when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, who was traveling west, crossed the center line and struck the semi-truck head-on, Lee said.

The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

According to Lee, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was not wearing a seat belt and was killed.

No charges have been filed.

The name of the driver killed was not immediately available.

