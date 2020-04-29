One dead in Florence County after pick-up collides with semi-truck head-on

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck in Florence County.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday on E. Campground Road, according to Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The semi-truck was traveling east on E. Campground Road when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, who was traveling west, crossed the center line and struck the semi-truck head-on, Lee said.
The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
According to Lee, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was not wearing a seat belt and was killed.
No charges have been filed.
The name of the driver killed was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.