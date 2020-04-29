Myrtle Beach city crews removing barricades from beach accesses

Work continued Wednesday morning on the removal of barricades from public beach accesses in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | April 29, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 7:24 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Work continued Wednesday morning on the removal of barricades from public beach accesses in Myrtle Beach.

City crews were seen near 29th Avenue South loading the barricades on a trailer.

The Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday allowing public beach accesses to reopen.

Myrtle Beach police officers began removing barriers on Tuesday afternoon, but city leaders warned that it may take a couple of days to remove them all.

Public beach accesses in Myrtle Beach had been closed for nearly a month following Gov. Henry McMaster’s original March 30 order.

