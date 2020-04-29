MUSC Health Marion receives supplies to help expand COVID-19 rapid testing

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Health officials in Marion announced they have received rapid-testing devices and supplies to help test for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that 15 locations across the state would receive the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 rapid-response test after it recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to test specimens for the novel coronavirus.
MUSC Health Marion was one of the locations listed.
“We are grateful for receiving the Abbott ID NOW machine as it will be huge win for the community in Marion,” said Dr. Rami Zebian, chief medical officer for MUSC Health Florence Division. “We received cartridges for the machine yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).”
The testing supplies were sent to areas of S.C. where testing for COVID-19 may be limited.
The devices use the same type of nasopharyngeal specimen, or nose swab, as the traditional testing. A health care provider collects the patient’s specimen, enters the specimen into the device, and results are provided in 15 to 20 minutes.
DHEC has requested more of the rapid-test devices and additional testing supplies but no specific timeline has been provided on when to expect a next shipment.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.