McLeod Health Loris ER experiencing drastic decrease in patients

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - McLeod Health Loris is facing a unique issue during the global health crisis: a drastic decrease in patients.
The hospital said it prepared for the possible influx of patients once the coronavirus started making headlines. The emergency room entrance also features a nurse screening people for coronavirus before they even step in the building.
But Dr. Michael Morgan, the ER director for McLeod Health Loris, said there have been a lot fewer people to screen than expected. He also added that he hasn’t had nearly as many operations.
“We’ve been down anywhere from 40%-60% in our patient volumes at the emergency department," said Morgan.
Morgan attributed the decrease to the rise of the coronavirus, and people not wanting to come to the hospital for fear of getting sick.
“We are noticing that people coming to the emergency department may not be getting here as quickly or early in their disease process as they have been previously," said Morgan. "A good example of that is delayed presentation of strokes, heart attacks, other things like appendicitis.”
Morgan said that delay is making it harder to treat patients, to the extent that some patients are missing treatment windows.
Meanwhile, only 8% of the patients at McLeod Health Loris have tested positive for coronavirus, and only 5% need to be admitted.
Morgan assures people in the community that the ER is separating coronavirus patients from the more typical emergencies as soon as they are screened at the door.
“We wanted to make the environment, most importantly safe for our patients, understanding other emergencies don’t stop," said Morgan.
He said he’s seen the number of patients tick back up a little closer to normal over the past week.
He mentioned the CDC rolled out new screening guidelines for hospitals Tuesday, and McLeod Health Loris has already made those adjustments.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.