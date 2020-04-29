Marion leaders extend city-wide curfew amid COVID-19 pandemic

By WMBF News Staff | April 29, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 9:58 AM

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion City Council has extended the city’s curfew through the middle of May.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will run through May 14.

The curfew first began on April 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are exempt from the curfew: law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, active duty military, healthcare providers and professionals, and public works and utility workers.

