Marion leaders extend city-wide curfew amid COVID-19 pandemic

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion City Council has extended the city’s curfew through the middle of May.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will run through May 14.
The curfew first began on April 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following are exempt from the curfew: law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, active duty military, healthcare providers and professionals, and public works and utility workers.
