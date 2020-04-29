Man accused of intentionally hitting Robeson County DSS worker’s vehicle with 10-month-old child inside

“Domestic Violence is especially heinous and rips at the fabric of the family bonds. During this pandemic and Shelter in Place orders, we are aware that some homes are not shelters but places of horror,” said District Attorney Matt Scott. “Because of this I want to be clear, we have not and will not tolerate Domestic Violence in our county. We will not tolerate violence against any citizen but especially cases involving domestic violence and violence against county employees who are simply trying to do their job.”