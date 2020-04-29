Man accused of intentionally hitting Robeson County DSS worker’s vehicle with 10-month-old child inside

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old is accused of assaulting a Robeson County Department of Social Services employee who was taking a woman and her child to safety, according to investigators.
Deputies were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of McGirt and Delbert roads to find a two-vehicle crash.
Investigators learned that the vehicle was driven by Logan McMillian intentionally hit a DSS employee’s vehicle, who was transporting a domestic violence victim and her 10-month-old child away from the scene.
According to investigators, the DSS employee was taken the mother and the child to safety after a domestic violence situation involving McMillian earlier in the day.
“After crashing into the other vehicle, McMillian got out of his vehicle, grabbed a tire iron and began repeatedly beating the front windshield on the passenger’s side, where the mother was sitting,” according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Investigators said during this time McMillian verbally threatened the DSS employee and the mother.
The employee, mother and child were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
McMillian ran from the scene before deputies arrived. Law enforcement searched for him for hours around the Delbert Road area but was unable to find him.
He surrendered himself to deputies when they arrived at his home.
McMillian faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a government employee and three counts of assault on a female.
“Domestic Violence is especially heinous and rips at the fabric of the family bonds. During this pandemic and Shelter in Place orders, we are aware that some homes are not shelters but places of horror,” said District Attorney Matt Scott. “Because of this I want to be clear, we have not and will not tolerate Domestic Violence in our county. We will not tolerate violence against any citizen but especially cases involving domestic violence and violence against county employees who are simply trying to do their job.”
McMillian is currently in the Robeson County Detention Center. He was given a bond that amounts to over $100,000.
