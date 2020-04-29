Investigation underway after person shot in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after one person was found shot Wednesday night in Marion.
Police Chief Tony Flowers said officers were called to the 200 block of McMillian Street where they found a person shot in the lower leg.
Flowers added that the victim was taken to a hospital in Florence with non-life-threatening injuries.
He said that they are searching for the gunman.
He also said that the victim is not being cooperative in the case.
