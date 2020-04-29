Horry County library system uses 3D printers to make surgical mask straps

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Libraries in Horry County have found a unique way to help the healthcare heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle.
The Horry County Memorial Library System has been using 3D printers at its Carolina Forest, Conway, and North Myrtle Beach branches to make surgical mask straps, also known as ear saver bands.
The straps have been distributed not only locally, but also across South Carolina and even to a hospital in New York.
Here are a few places that the straps have been sent to:
- Nurses at Grand Strand Medical Center
- North Carolina
- A medical student at West Virginia University
- A hospital in New York
- The Horry County Sheriff’s Department
- The J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Anyone in need of the ear saving straps can call one of the following library branches:
- Carolina Forest (843) 915-5282
- Conway (843) 915-7323
- North Myrtle Beach (843) 915-5281
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.