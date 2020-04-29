Horry County Fire Rescue crews using face masks created by CCU

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Face masks created by Coastal Carolina University are now being used by medical personnel on the Grand Strand.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the face masks were delivered Tuesday night.
By Wednesday morning, officials said they were already out in the field.
Earlier this month, CCU announced they were using 3D printers to create face masks for healthcare professionals on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to see how the masks are made.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.