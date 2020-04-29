Gov. McMaster, state leaders hold fourth ‘AccelerateSC’ meeting to plan for reopening S.C.

By WMBF News Staff | April 29, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 1:39 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF0 - Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and other state leaders will meet on Wednesday to continue talks about safely reopening the state during an ‘AccelerateSC’ meeting.

Wednesday’s meeting, set for 2 p.m. at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center, will focus on the “Response” component of AcclerateSC.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott will join the meeting at 4 p.m.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting on April 23. The group is comprised of five components: response, protection, governance, resources, and information.

