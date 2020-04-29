FIRST ALERT: Warm and windy today, storms return tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – We’re expecting one more day of dry time and pleasant temperatures before changes arrive in the forecast.
Today will be another warm and breezy day, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s across the beaches and low 80s across the Pee Dee. Gusty winds will continue today as well, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Late tonight and tomorrow morning will bring us our next round of precipitation. A broken line of showers and storms will work in well after midnight with lingering showers through parts of tomorrow afternoon. A few of these thunderstorms could become a bit gusty and have the potential of dumping some heavy rain at times. Overall, the severe threat for these showers and storms looks to remain on the low side.
Heading into the weekend we’re going to continue to see temperatures climb back into upper 70s and eventually the low 80s. Overall the weekend continues to look sunny, dry, and warm as high pressure builds back in. Warm temperatures will likely continue into early next week.