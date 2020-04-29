FIRST ALERT: Stormy start to Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will deliver a round of rain and storms to the area early Thursday morning.
Tonight will be mild and breezy with overnight temperatures only dropping into the lower to middle 60s with a lingering breeze.
Prior to sunrise, a cold front will begin to approach the area. Ahead of this front, a line of showers and thunderstorms will march across the Carolinas.
The rain and storms will first arrive across the Pee Dee likely near or just before sunrise.
The line of storms will then push eastward toward the Grand Strand between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM.
While severe thunderstorms are not expected, the storms could make for a noisy start to the day. A few wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible along with heavy rain and occasional lightning. No hail is expected with the storms.
With heavy rainfall at times, totals will likely reach one half to one inch across most of the area.
Despite the stormy start to the day, the rain will quickly end by the late morning hours and midday although clouds will remain thick at times. Temperatures by Thursday afternoon will climb into the lower to middle 70s.
Slightly cooler weather moves in for Friday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s.
Much warmer weather arrives by the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures warming into the lower to middle 80s by Sunday.
