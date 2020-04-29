DHEC confirms 29 additional deaths in S.C. after reviewing death certificates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that more people have died from the coronavirus than officials originally thought.
DHEC provided results of a cross-analysis of the deaths reported directly to the agency by medical professionals and the deaths reported to the agency on death certificates.
After comparing the data, DHEC identified 29 additional deaths associated with COVID-19 that were not previously reported. One of those deaths was an elderly patient in Florence County.
This brings the statewide total to 232.
The deaths happened between March 25 through April 21.
“As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”
Before the first case of coronavirus was confirmed, DHEC provided federal and state guidance to death certifiers across the state on the appropriate way to complete a death certificate if someone dies from COVID-19.
DHEC also continues to take steps to improve data quality and reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths, including:
- sending Health Alerts to facilities and providers,
- contacting private labs to remind them of their legal reporting requirements to DHEC’s disease control staff,
- updating the list of reportable conditions to specifically include COVID-19 cases and COVID-19-related deaths
The agency added that physicians and other healthcare providers must now report all coronavirus deaths to DHEC within 24 hours, and all deaths reported to DHEC for death certificate registration by funeral directors must be done by law within five days of the date of death.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.