DHEC announces 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 130 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,881 and those who have died to 203, officials said.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Clarendon (2), and Greenville (2) counties. Five deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (1), Florence (9), Greenville (26), Greenwood (2), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (3), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (9)
On Tuesday, DHEC announced that over 3,250 people in S.C. have recovered from COVID-19.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
