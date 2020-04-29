Costco to require customers to wear face masks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Costco has announced new safety measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Effective May 4, all Costco members and guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose.
“This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition,” the company said.
The company added that use of a mask or face covering should not be viewed as a substitute for proper social distancing.
Costco gas stations and warehouses will also return to regular operating hours on May 4. The company is setting aside an hour at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for seniors and disabled people.
Costco is still restricting entry into warehouses, as no more than two people can enter with each membership card.
Click here to read all of Costco’s updated shopping policies.
