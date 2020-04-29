‘Accelerate Myrtle Beach’ releases recommendations for safely reopening Grand Strand businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Accelerate Myrtle Beach Recovery Task Force has published suggested guidelines for safely reopening tourism-related businesses along the Grand Strand that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the five main sectors of tourism-related business are accommodations, restaurants, attractions, golf courses and retail outlets.
The guidelines offer a phased approach to reopening and include recommendations for social distancing, sanitation, capacity and enforcement.
For example, some of the guidelines for golf include recommending members and guests to use online check-in or online payment prior to arrive for a round, and requiring only one person per golf cart with the exception of members of the same household.
Restaurants would undergo three phases in regards to reopening. They are:
Phase I: Dining establishments should follow “strict physical social distancing protocols.” That would involve keeping dine-in parties at least 6-feet apart and prohibiting gatherings of more than eight people. Bars should remain closed during that phase.
Phase II: The capacity cap rises to 50 people, and the social distancing measures can be relaxed to what the guidelines called “moderate protocols,” without defining that standard.
Phase III: No capacity cap is set and only limited social distancing protocols are recommended.
The complete set of guidelines can be found here.
“These guidelines provide clarity for business owners who are preparing to reopen in these uncertain times,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “Long-term recovery from this type of event requires a strategic, phased approach to ensure the safety of employees, customers and residents. These guidelines address those concerns, incorporating guidance from the CDC and other government agencies, national associations, as well as the input of our local business community.”
The task force was created by the MBACVB in collaboration with the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association to help facilitate the economic recovery of the Grand Strand. The team of area business leaders met daily by phone starting April 15 to develop these recommendations.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.