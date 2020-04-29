‘Accelerate Myrtle Beach’ releases recommendations for safely reopening Grand Strand businesses

“These guidelines provide clarity for business owners who are preparing to reopen in these uncertain times,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “Long-term recovery from this type of event requires a strategic, phased approach to ensure the safety of employees, customers and residents. These guidelines address those concerns, incorporating guidance from the CDC and other government agencies, national associations, as well as the input of our local business community.”