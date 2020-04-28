’We’re not broken:’ Bitty and Beau’s CEO, employee thank President Trump at White House event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The founder and CEO of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee and one of the company’s workers had the opportunity to speak to the president directly on Tuesday.
CEO Amy Wright and employee Michael Heup both spoke to President Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump at an event held for small businesses. They highlighted the paycheck protection program and also spoke about the importance of hiring people who live with diverse abilities.
Bitty and Beaus had to close all five of their shops in the wake of the coronavirus, putting the jobs of more than 100 employees in jeopardy.
“Thanks to the paycheck protection program and the incredible team at Live Oak Bank, all 120 of our employees are back on the payroll today and working from home writing handwritten notes, which we include with each online order we ship. I know everyone is ready to return to normal but I believe its time for a new normal, one where people with disabilities are valued, especially in the workplace,” Wright said.
“I love my job and i’m excited about going about to work. At Bitty and Beau’s we like to use the phrase ‘not broken,’ that means me and all my amazing coworkers are not broken and have lots to offer. I know the great country of the United States is not broken either,” Heup told the president.
The paycheck protection program officially relaunched Monday after $250 billion in loans to small businesses ran out in just two weeks.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump mentioned Wright during a White House coronavirus update and discussed how the Paycheck Protection Program will help Bitty & Beau’s 120 employees.
“Now they’re all staying and getting paid," President Trump said. “She’s got a dream and it’s going to take place very quickly when she opens again. Amy, good luck! North Carolina. Great place.”
