Supplies distributed to parts of S.C. to help expand COVID-19 rapid-testing

“This specialized technology will help us increase testing for those who are most susceptible to this disease and who live in areas of our state where access to COVID-19 testing isn’t easily accessible,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC’s director of public health. “We wish every health care facility in the state could be provided with these new instruments, but until then, we’ve prioritized their distribution to the places where we hope they can have the biggest and best impact for South Carolinians.”