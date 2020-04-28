Single mother surprised with Carolina Cares campaign money returns to work as volunteer

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The community response to our Carolina Cares campaign has been overwhelming.
Thanks to those in our communities, we have raised over $57,000 to help people in Horry County and the Pee Dee who are struggling during these uncertain times.
Now we want to introduce you to two people that our viewers have helped stay on their feet because of your generous donations.
There’s a chance you’ve seen Kim Briggs if you’ve been by one of the Salvation Army’s Conway locations. She’s worked for the charity for two years.
But now, like many others, she’s been laid off from her job. However, instead of sitting at home, she’s returned to work as a volunteer.
“Instead of staying at home, I’d rather come and volunteer and help out the community. They helped me and I’m going to help them,” she told WMBF News.
WMBF News caught up with Briggs on Friday while she was handing out bags of food to people utilizing the Salvation Army’s new drive-thru food pantry.
The Salvation Army said it served 189 cars alone last Thursday and Friday, and has fed 1,522 family members through its service in the month of April alone. Briggs is a friendly face for many people who are in need of the Salvation Army’s help during this global health crisis.
"It means a lot. People need the help. They’re grateful for the help and they’re grateful we can provide them with food for a few days to get by. It’s helped me a great deal, too. It makes me feel good that I could help, help the community in their time of need too,” Briggs said.
Briggs’ daughter, Lilly, has also been with her while keeping up with her school work. The sixth-grader said she was proud of her mom for coming in to help others, despite losing her own job.
Kim and Lilly Briggs are two of the recipients of WMBF News and the Salvation Army’s Carolina Cares campaign.
Briggs said it was a “good surprise,” and has helped her not get behind on any bills. She said it kept food on the table for her and Lilly and enabled her to keep helping others.
“You gotta keep going, you got to keep going forward. It’ll get back to normal, you know, it’s going to be a long run but we’ll get there, we’ll all get there,” Briggs said with a smile.
If you need help or if you would like to donate to help families like the Briggs, click here to be redirected to WMBF’s Carolina Cares page.
