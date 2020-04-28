Short-term rentals, allowing chairs on the beach among items on Surfside Beach Town Council’s agenda

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach leaders will be discussing short-term rentals in the town, among other beach-related topics, during Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Bob Hellyer released a daily town update Monday in which he talked about the scheduled meeting. He said council members will discuss chairs, surfing and fishing on the beach.
Last week, town leaders announced public beach access would be open, but beachgoers were not allowed to lay out on the shore. Instead, they were encouraged to exercise while on the beach.
On April 20, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster rescinded his emergency order closing public beach access across the state in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. He instead left it up to local mayors and councils to decide whether public access could reopen.
As for short-term rentals, the town council adopted an emergency ordinance late last month restricting hotels, motels and other accommodation businesses from taking new reservations for more than a month.
That ordinance is set to expire on April 30.
Hellyer said council members will also talk about the rezoning of properties on Highway 17.
The Surfside Beach Town Council meeting will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. via teleconference.
