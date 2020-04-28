SCHP: Bicyclist killed in head-on crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after being involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle, according to troopers.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers were called to the wreck at 9:40 a.m. along Timberlake Drive.
Lee said a Ford Fiesta was driving east on Timberlake Drive while the bicycle was travelling west, when the bicycle went left of center and hit the vehicle head-on.
He added that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.
The bicyclist was taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries.
The coroner has not released the name of the bicyclist.
