North Myrtle Beach Economic Recovery Task Force considers reopening protocols

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of North Myrtle Beach is moving forward, as leaders come up with a plan to safely reopen the city.
The North Myrtle Beach Economic Recovery Task Force intends to break into groups to focus specifically on individual issues like protocols and marketing.
But before it does that, the members wanted to have some of their questions answered by the mayor in order to start laying that groundwork.
“We don’t have any definitive dates," said task force member Mendel Bell. "We don’t know when things are going to happen or transpire. Setting up those protocols, we don’t know what those standards are going to be.”
Bell is also the co-owner of Touch MedSpa in North Myrtle Beach and has recently been appointed to the North Myrtle Beach Economic Recovery Task Force.
His role is to help establish some of the protocols for staying safe and clean when businesses like his are allowed to reopen, but he’s a little concerned that it’s hard to establish anything while they are still waiting to hear what the state will decide.
“If we’re going to have accommodations start to slowly open back up, I do feel like it’s imperative that we identify the different restaurants that are offering curbside pick-up and things of that nature to support them in the short term," said Bell.
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said it’s important for the city to come up with its own protocols while they wait for the state.
“The protocols are being worked on up in Columbia, but I also think it’s very important that we, as businesses of our city, are consistent with our protocols," said Hatley. "It helps tremendously if we send out the recommendations.”
North Myrtle Beach Economic Recovery Task Force Chair Cheryl Kilday wants to make sure area attractions are getting some attention in that protocol discussion.
“Some of them have retail, but they have indoor and outdoor spaces, and they’re trying to figure out what applies, if their indoor standards are one and their outdoor standards are another and that sort of thing,” said Kilday.
The protocol group in the committee will come up with its recommendations this week and eventually present those to the city council.
A representative from McLeod Health is also a part of the group and updated everyone on the health care side of things.
She said the hospital has seen less of a rush than they expected, with only 8% of people testing positive for the virus, and less than 5% needing to be admitted.
The bigger concern has been that people are delaying going to the hospital because of the virus, and that’s causing health issues in some patients that could have been avoided.
