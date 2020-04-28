New DHEC numbers show over 3,250 people in S.C. have recovered from coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus recovery numbers in South Carolina.
The agency said that as of April 27, DHEC has “symptoms onset data” for 4,454 people. Symptoms onset data means that the agency knows the date when a person first showed signs of illness, which helps officials track the patient’s recovery.
DHEC officials said of that of those patients, 4,279 are still alive and 76% of those people have recovered from the virus. This means that 3,252 coronavirus patients in South Carolina have recovered.
DHEC outlined how they develop its recovery rate:
- Those who reported being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.
- Those who reported not being hospitalized were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 14 days since their illness onset.
- Those where hospitalization status was unknown were deemed as “recovered” based upon having no reported adverse outcome reported as of > 32 days since their illness onset.
DHEC explains that the recovery rate is based on “symptoms onset” information, so the percentage is based on the number of individuals that the agency has “symptoms onset” data for, not the total number of cases in the state.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.