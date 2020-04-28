Myrtle Beach police arrest five people connected to suspected theft ring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested five people who they believe are connected to theft ring in the city.
Police opened up an investigation back in March, where investigators determined that 49-year-old Jeffery Davis Sr. was the leader of the suspected theft ring.
Authorities said he recruited and instructed people to break-in to places, steal and fraudulently obtain goods so he could sell them.
Police said Andrew Morton, Shawna Cook, James Morris and Brittany Davis were involved in the theft ring. Investigators said Davis would trade the stolen good from his group for drugs or money.
Police executed a search warrant on April 24 at 1903 South Ocean Boulevard where officers said they found narcotics including Tramadol, heroin, fentanyl and also stolen credit cards and stolen documents.
They said that Morton, who was wanted out of Wake County, North Carolina for a parole violation, was found with a lock pick used for burglary, but was disguised as a credit card.
Officers added that Morton and Brittany Davis were also found in possession of heroin.
Below is a list of charges that each suspect faces:
- Jeffery Davis Sr. - Criminal Conspiracy Stolen Property Offenses, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin 2nd Offense, Possession of Schedule IV 2nd Offense and two counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft
- Andrew Morton - Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin 3rd Offense, Possession of Schedule IV and Financial Transaction Card Theft
- Shawna Cook - Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Possession of Schedule IV
- James Morris - Fugitive from Justice and Possession of Heroin
- Brittany Davis - Possession of Heroin
