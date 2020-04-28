Myrtle Beach City Council will consider proposal to reopen public beach accesses on May 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the items the Myrtle Beach City Council will consider at Tuesday’s meeting is a proposal to open up public beach accesses.
This comes more than a week after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster put the decision of opening public beach access to local leaders. They were closed across South Carolina late last month to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Myrtle Beach leaders decided to hold off reopening the public beach accesses so it could be discussed further.
On Friday, the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee made a proposal asking the city council to open up the city’s public beach accesses on Friday, May 1.
This proposal also has limitations on parking in some areas.
For city residents with parking stickers they can park in all beach access parking lots within Myrtle Beach City limits, and only residents with city stickers would be allowed in the parking areas from 31st Avenue North to 80th Avenue.
The proposal also includes the city increasing the amount of beach patrol and police officers to enforce all social distancing guidelines. There is also a recommendation to have a dedicated officer on the beach daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between 64th and 70th avenues, which the committee said has been a hot spot for large groups.
Council members are set to discuss the committee’s proposal during its virtual meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m. It will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
Another item on the city council’s agenda is a decision regarding the restriction of short-term rentals for all accommodation businesses in Myrtle Beach due to the novel coronavirus crisis.
In March, the Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance calling for all hotels, motels, campgrounds and other accommodation businesses to stop taking reservations for more than a month. That restriction is set to expire on April 30.
According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, there is a motion up for discussion that would direct the city manager to “extinguish, extend or amend” the emergency ordinance pertaining to short-term rentals.
