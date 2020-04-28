’It’s affecting everyone’s attitude’: Coronavirus slows down business for stores, others remain close

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s safe to say the coronavirus pandemic will have a lasting impact on businesses.
Some businesses struggle to stay afloat while remaining closed. For others able to reopen, it’s anything but business as usual.
“The weekend has been busier,” said Teresa Carlton, a sales associate at Style Me Boutique in the Market Common. “But, certainly not like it has been in the past.”
Carlton said despite reopening last week, people are still fearful to leave their homes.
“It’s affecting everyone’s attitude and how they’re feeling, you know, they’re scared and they’re concerned,” she said.
The pandemic is also forcing them to change the way people shop with social distancing guidelines in place to ensure customers’ and employees’ safety.
"We’ve tried to be very, very careful about only having a couple of people in the store at a time, sanitizing and all of that,” Carlton said.
“Our ideal situation would have been to open yesterday,” Steve Wright, the co-owner of Mega Fitness Gym, said.
It’s been about a month since the gym in Myrtle Beach had to close their doors under Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order. Gyms are still unable to reopen.
Wright said despite loyal customers still paying monthly, others have either canceled or frozen their memberships.
He said he’s applied for the Paycheck Protection Program and other financial aid. He also sent a letter to the landlord with hopes of leniency.
“To not excuse us of our rent, but maybe put it at the tail end of our lease,” Wright said.
Wright said they’ve thoroughly cleaned the facility during their downtime as they wait for the green light to reopen.
However, the pandemic has also wreaked havoc on tourism in the Grand Strand, which is another challenge they'll have to face.
“We are definitely hit hard with tourism not coming in and again I’m bombarded daily with emails, our Facebook page, our phone with people asking when we’re going to open,” Wright said.
