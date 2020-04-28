Horry County leaders to hold weekly virtual briefing on COVID-19 response

By WMBF News Staff | April 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 2:00 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are set to hold a virtual briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release, the briefing will be held at 2 p.m. and feature county spokesperson Kelly Moore, county council chairman Johnny Gardner, emergency management director Randy Webster, Sheriff Phillip Thompson, HCPD Police Chief Joseph Hill, and fire rescue chief Joseph Tanner.

The briefing can be viewed on the county’s government access channel, website, and Facebook page.

Watch Horry County virtual briefing below:

