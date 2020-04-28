Gov. McMaster, state leaders to continue discussions on reopening state at third ‘AccelerateSC’ meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF0 - Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and other state leaders will meet on Tuesday to continue talks about safely reopening the state during an ‘AccelerateSC’ meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting, set for 2 p.m. at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center, will focus on the “Protection” component of AcclerateSC. It can be seen on the WMBF News website, app, and Facebook page.
AccelerateSC held its first full meeting on April 23. The group is comprised of five components: response, protection, governance, resources, and information.
On Monday, the governance subgroup met, which included North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley and Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.