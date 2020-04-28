Georgetown County Council votes to reopen public beach accesses on Friday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Council voted on Tuesday night to reopen public beach accesses on Friday.
County leaders announced that those accesses will be back open at noon on May 1. They added that adjacent parking lots to those accesses will also be open.
They did decide that the popular Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, along with the Veterans Pier and Jetty View Walkway, will remain closed until May 15.
Leaders said that they made the decision to reopen public beach accesses because they trust that everyone will practice social distancing.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it will be out in full force in order to disperse crowds that are deemed a public health hazard. The sheriff’s office also said that it will need beachgoers to alert them to others who aren’t practicing social distancing.
This also means that Pawleys Island public beach accesses will open on Friday as well.
The Pawleys Island Town Council voted to keep beach accesses closed until May 1 so that they could see if Georgetown County would open up its accesses. Town leaders were worried about a large influx of people on the beach if they were the only municipality to lift the ban ahead of the county.
