FIRST ALERT: Colder start to the day, calm until storms return Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's the coldest start of the week with temperatures ranging from the low-mid 40s all the way to the lower 50s this morning. As you head out the door today, grab the jacket or even light coat.
You'll be able to trade that out by lunch today as temperatures quickly warm back up into the mid-upper 70s for highs this afternoon.
Plenty of sunshine will continue Wednesday as we slowly give way to increasing humidity and a few more clouds by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs for the middle of the week. What looked like a system arriving overnight on Wednesday, has now pushed back to mainly Thursday.
A fast moving line of showers and storms will work into the area Thursday morning and continue through the morning commute. The timing has been pushed back as mentioned above with rain chances at their highest from 5 AM to Noon. A few heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning are possible but the severe weather risk is very low at this point.
Once that line of showers and storms moves out of the area, clearing skies will take place for Thursday evening and through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will quickly climb and return to the 80s this weekend for both the beaches
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.