DHEC: 47 coronavirus cases, 2 reported deaths at Florence nursing home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released a new list that includes how many coronavirus-related deaths have occurred at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in South Carolina.
The list shows 62 residential care facilities, with 595 coronavirus cases and 44 deaths.
It reveals that the Carlyle Senior Care facility on West Clarke Road in Florence has 47 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two deaths.
The updated list includes other facilities in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:
- Southland Health Care Center in Florence – 1 confirmed case, zero deaths
- Dundee Manor in Bennettsville – 1 confirmed case, zero deaths
- Myrtle Beach Manor in Myrtle Beach – 1 confirmed case, zero deaths
- Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville – 1 confirmed case, zero deaths
- Gene’s Residential Center Facility #2 in Florence – 1 confirmed case, zero deaths
- Bethea Baptist Health Care Center in Darlington – 1 confirmed case, zero deaths
- Brightwater Assisted Living in Myrtle Beach – 1 confirmed case, zero deaths
“This virus is taking its toll on many of our state’s most vulnerable, including our friends and family who reside in long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “DHEC continues to work with facilities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide recommendations and guidance for best practices in controlling the spread of this disease.”
There are a few local facilities that were previously listed on an April 23 list but are not on the current list including the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs regional center in Florence which reported 34 confirmed cases. WMBF News has reached out to DHEC to see why these facilities were not included on the current list.
