DHEC announces 15 new COVID-19 deaths, including 3 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 15 new coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina, including three in Horry County.
DHEC reported that 14 of the patients were elderly from Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lee, Richland and Sumter counties. One death occurred in a middle-aged patient from Clarendon County.
This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 192, with 15 in Horry County and 10 in Florence County.
DHEC also announced 123 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number in the state to 5,735. There have been 211 positive cases in Horry County since officials started tracking the virus.
The agency reports that 4,279 people, or 76% of those who contracted the virus, have recovered from it.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (2), Allendale (2), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston 4, Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Darlington (3), Edgefield (1), Florence (5), Georgetown (1), Greenville (11), Greenwood (2), Horry (5), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (2), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (12), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (24), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (2)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
