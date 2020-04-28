Crews called to house fire in Socastee area

RAW: House fire off Strand Drive in Socastee
By Brad Dickerson | April 28, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT - Updated April 28 at 8:39 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in the Socastee area early Tuesday morning.

Viewer-submitted video from Strand Villas shows a home engulfed in flames.

Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said crews were dispatched at 6:37 a.m. to a home in the 5300 block of Strand Drive. As of 8 a.m., he said firefighters were in the overhaul phase and the cause was under investigation.

Strand Drive is located off of Dick Pond Road in Socastee.

There is no immediate report of possible injuries.

Join Kate Merriman live on the scene of a house fire in Socastee

Posted by Kate Merriman WMBF on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.