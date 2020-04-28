Beautification efforts begin for portion of Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Beautification efforts have begun for a Kings Highway median.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, planting is underway at that Kings Highway median, which is south of Farrow Parkway and across from the entrance to Seagate Village.
Employees with Myrtle Beach’s parks division has begun installing 30 crape myrtle trees and 90 chaste trees, city leaders said.
Additional shrubs and grasses will be planted in the next two or three weeks, a post on the city’s Facebook page states.
“The project has been in the works for more than a year and is in direct response to residents’ requests to make that portion of Kings Highway match the beauty of the rest of the road’s right-of-way, heading north,” Myrtle Beach officials said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.