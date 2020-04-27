7-year-old Horry County boy uses allowance money to help struggling families amid pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A seven-year-old boy from the Conway area is making sure every penny he earns from his allowance goes toward helping people in need.
When Greyson Winfield learned people were struggling to put food on the table amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he stepped up.
In many ways, Greyson is a typical seven-year-old boy. He loves riding his dirt bike, he loves his mom, and he loves just being a kid.
What sets Greyson apart is his generosity is less like that of a child and more so like that of a philanthropist.
Greyson has been saving up money from doing chores around the house and from birthday and Christmas gifts to buy gift cards for grocery stores so he can donate them to people struggling during the ongoing pandemic.
His mother, Stevie, then posted on the Horry County Citizen’s Crisis Response Facebook page about how he was willing to help people out, and he’s since donated gift cards to three different families, including a senior in her 90s.
Greyson’s parents are both former firefighters, so helping people out is in his blood. When he was just 5, he also helped hand out food to people in need after flooding from Hurricane Florence.
The seven-year-old said he’s not looking for any praise; he’s just glad he can help.
“It doesn’t seem fair that not many people get food in a crisis,” Greyson said. “I would like anyone that can help other people in need, and I would like to challenge them to help other people.”
Stevie said it’s not surprising to her at all that her son has stepped up the way he has. She noted he’s always been a giver.
Greyson said his life goal is to one day become President of the United States.
