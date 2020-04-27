This is Carolina: Couple whose love began with ‘red ants’ celebrates 65 anniversaries

Their oldest of two sons, Marty, surprised his parents Monday with a drive-thru with the local fire trucks. Firefighting holds a special place in Jim’s heart because he is a retired Randolph Township firefighter. Ironically, Marty is the retired chief of the same township. Marty now volunteers with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Marty said he let the neighbors know of the drive-thru fire truck parade, and they all were outside to watch.