S.C. WIC participants get access to additional food items

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing additional food items to state WIC participants.
Beginning April 27 and until further notice, participants will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables, a DHEC press release states.
The following changes will go into effect:
- Participants can purchase 1% milk, non-fat milk, 2% milk, lactose-free 2% milk, lactose-free 1% milk, lactose-free non-fat milk, or soymilk.
- Participants can purchase any fat content of yogurt (whole, low-fat, or non-fat).
- Participants who choose to receive Cash Value Benefits (CVB) instead of infant baby foods can purchase fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables.
In March, WIC expanded food items that participants could purchase at stores where supplies were running low and began offering 100% of WIC nutritional services over the phone in early April, according to the release.
These changes were made possible by programmatic waivers issued by the United States Department of Agriculture in response to COVID-19 and product shortages.
DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to the WIC program.
Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program, according to DHEC.
To apply for WIC, call (855) 472-3432 to make an appointment. Those who are WIC participants and have questions or concerns are asked to contact their local WIC office.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.