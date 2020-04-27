Robeson County officials announce 34 new cases of COVID-19

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County officials announced that over the weekend and on Monday, test results showed 34 more people contracted the coronavirus.
Emily Jones, a public information officer with Robeson County, said that 13 of the cases came from a work-related site and seven were from household contacts.
She added that out of the new cases, the oldest patient is 71 years old and the youngest is 15 years old.
Health department staff, who have also been joined by several nurses from the Public Schools of Robeson County, are continuing to reach out to affected patients for the purpose of contact tracing.
There have been a total of 129 confirmed cases in Robeson County, three of which resulted in death.
In the state of North Carolina, there have been 306 deaths and 9,142 confirmed cases.
