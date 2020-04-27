Pee Dee woman faces homicide by child abuse in unborn child’s death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington woman is accused of taking drugs while pregnant which authorities believe led to the child’s death.
Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 27-year-old Alanta Feagin who they said gave birth to a stillborn child in October 2019.
Authorities said Feagin intentionally and knowingly took cocaine, benzoylecgonine and methadone while 40 weeks pregnant with the child.
“Through a thorough and intensive investigation, my Investigators were able to gather evidence and establish probable cause to show the mother’s drug use led to the death of the child,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “The well-trained Investigators of the Special Victims Unit are a valuable asset to ensure we bring those who hurt our children to justice.”
Feagin is charged with homicide by child abuse.
She was denied bond and is currently at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
