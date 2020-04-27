Pawleys Island leaders extend public beach access ban to May 1

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Pawleys Island Town Council voted Monday to extend its public beach access bank to May 1.
That decision was approved during a virtual meeting Monday morning and is contingent on if Georgetown County officials also open up their public beach access on May 1.
Council members were worried about the large influx of people on the beach if they were the only municipality to lift the ban.
Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the statewide closure of public beach accesses across South Carolina. He left the decision of whether or not to reopen them in the hands of local mayors and councils.
Pawleys Island leaders plan to meet again to address the issue if Georgetown County officials vote to keep their beach accesses closed on May 1.
The Georgetown County Council is set to meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Also Monday, the Pawleys Island town council voted to extend the short-term rental ban from April 30 through May 14. Properties can then reopen on May 15.
Mayor Brian Henry said this gives Pawleys Island leaders an additional two weeks to monitor behavior on the beach and data surrounding COVID-19 cases across the area.
