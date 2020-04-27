WATCH: McMaster, state officials discuss reopening state at ‘AccelerateSC’ meeting

SC Gov. McMaster participates in first meeting of 'Governance' component of AccelerateSC
By WMBF News Staff | April 27, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 2:13 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will participate in the first meeting of the “Governance” component of AccelerateSC.

CLICK HERE | Mobile users can watch the livestream here

According to information from the governor’s office, the meeting will happen Monday at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center from 2 to 4 p.m.

AccelerateSC held its first full meeting on April 23. The group is comprised of five components: response, protection, governance, resources, and information.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.