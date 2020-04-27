WATCH: McMaster, state officials discuss reopening state at ‘AccelerateSC’ meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will participate in the first meeting of the “Governance” component of AccelerateSC.
According to information from the governor’s office, the meeting will happen Monday at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center from 2 to 4 p.m.
AccelerateSC held its first full meeting on April 23. The group is comprised of five components: response, protection, governance, resources, and information.
