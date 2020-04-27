'South Carolina continues to fight’: McMaster declares new state of emergency due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The governor has extended a state of emergency for South Carolina as the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
By law, the governor can declare a state of emergency for up to 15 days. His most recent executive order declared a state of emergency on April 12 and it was due to expire on Monday. This means that the state of emergency has been extended another 15 days.
“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get our businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”
The governor has now issued four executive orders declaring unique states of emergency based on the changing threats and challenges presented by the virus.
All existing executive orders issued by the governor will remain in effect with the new state of emergency.
While the state of emergency can last for 15 days, the governor can rescind individual orders he has issued in response to the virus’ impact on the state.
