Mayor: Florence has seen an ‘alarming rise’ in COVID-19 cases

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The mayor of Florence gave the update of a “sobering” briefing he had with state health officials about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Florence County.
On Monday, Mayor Stephen Wukela noted that information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows there are 265 reported cases in Florence County.
“Florence has seen an alarming rise in cases in recent days with over a third of the reported cases occurring in the last four days, a 9% increase yesterday (Sunday) alone,” Wukela said.
Wukela noted that many in community are overwhelmed on television and social media with “various, often virulent, opinions on how serious COVID-19 outbreak is.”
The mayor noted that Florence is currently ranked 15th in the nation for the average daily growth rate of coronavirus cases. He added that nearly 40% of infected people in the county are under the age of 44.
“Many young people feel invincible and are still going to parties with friends. Many in this community are still attending church services and funerals. Home improvement stores are packed. This must stop,” Wukela said.
He warned that the outbreak in Florence is not subsiding, despite what residents might be seeing on television or the internet.
“We are not at the peak. We are not near the peak,” Wukela said.
Cameron Crowe will have more on Florence County’s COVID-19 cases and the mayor’s message starting today at 4.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.